Wearable robotic exoskeletons are advanced, wearable mechanical devices designed to augment human strength, mobility, or endurance by mimicking natural body movements. These devices are increasingly being used across various industries, including healthcare, military, industrial, and construction, where they offer significant benefits. In the healthcare sector, robotic exoskeletons are revolutionizing rehabilitation. Devices like the ReWalk system, approved by the FDA in 2014, are being used to help individuals with spinal cord injuries regain mobility. Hospitals and rehabilitation centers use these systems to enhance patient recovery and improve quality of life by allowing paralyzed individuals to walk again.

In the industrial sector, exoskeletons play a vital role in reducing worker fatigue and injuries. For example, Ford began using EksoVest in 2018, a lightweight exoskeleton designed to reduce the physical strain on workers who perform repetitive overhead tasks. By reducing fatigue, these devices improve worker safety and productivity. The military also benefits from wearable exoskeletons. In 2019, the U.S. Army explored using Lockheed Martin's ONYX exoskeleton, designed to increase soldier endurance and strength during combat. This technology helps soldiers carry heavier loads over long distances, improving performance and decreasing injury risks.

In construction, companies are integrating robotic exoskeletons to assist workers in lifting heavy materials. For instance, in 2021, Sarcos Robotics introduced the Guardian XO, a full-body exoskeleton that enables construction workers to lift up to 200 pounds easily, reducing strain and injury. The wearable robotic exoskeleton market is expected to grow significantly due to its diverse applications and potential to enhance human capabilities across sectors.

