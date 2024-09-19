Multilane Unveils New Suite Of Instruments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading high-speed test and measurement company, MultiLane Inc., announced today the release of its new line of next-gen testing instruments.



The New MultiWave Test Platform



The MultiWave Test (MWTP) places multiple instruments into a single high-density enclosure. Designed to address the needs of diverse segments, the MWTP has a super-slim 1RU chassis, which offers a compact, cost effective, optimized solution for benchtop and rack-and-stack applications. The MWTP is also test head mountable to enhance Automated Test Equipment (ATE) setups with uncompromising performance in a versatile, streamlined setup. The MWTP enclosure can house up to 4 MultiLane instruments as MultiWave Modules (MW), creating a flexible solution that can be tailored to a wide variety of applications.



ML7004F-L 224Gbps/lane BERT



The latest MultiLane BERT, the ML7004F-L, features 4 224Gbps lanes and 40 dB SerDes equalization, giving customers a head-start developing for 1.6T networks and long reach applications. The ML7004F-L is available as a standalone instrument, or a MultiWave Module, the MW 7004F-L, which can be used to create a 16-channel 224Gbps/lane BER tester for high-density 224G applications.



Specialty Instruments



The new line of specialty instruments from MultiLane target specific use cases within the industry.



ML8008FX-SIA Signal Integrity Analyzer



The MultiLane Signal Integrity Analyzer, the ML8008FX-SIA, is designed as an R&D and manufacturing instrument, providing very low total cost of ownership and cost-of-test for many different parameters, including differential insertion and return loss Sdd21/Sdd11, crosstalk measurements, channel operating margin, Impedance Profile TDR, and signal eye measurements.



MultiLane Universal Module Tester ML7064E-UMT



The MultiLane Universal Module Tester (UMT), the ML7064E-UMT, is a 64-channel BERT built for high-throughput, high-density transceiver and cable validation. The front panels are modular and can be configured to a number of different connector types, with field-replaceable daughter cards including most MSA compliant. The UMT offers BER and automated characterization.



“We are very excited to announce our new suite of testing instruments, which include pioneering innovations in the 224Gbps/lane space,” said Michel Haddad, Measurement Solutions GM at MultiLane.“We have optimized many of our latest solutions for throughput and low cost of ownership. Our new test platform gives our customers the flexibility of creating truly custom setups for any number of applications and opens up design space for us to create even stronger products for some of the most common challenges we are seeing coming down the pipeline.”



MultiLane will be showcasing the capabilities of the MWTP at ECOC 2024.



About MultiLane



MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, CMIS testers, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane solutions are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

Youssef Chucri

MultiLane

+1 510-573-6388

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.