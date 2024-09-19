UAE leader, Biden to discuss Gaza, Sudan in Washington DC

(MENAFN) Certified reports confirmed that United States leader is going to meet with Mohamed on September 23, to discuss Gaza as well as Sudan, along with other matters such as AI developments.



According to the White House, the upcoming visit will mark the first trip to Washington by a leader of the United Arab Emirates. The White House also announced that Sheikh Mohamed is going to have a side meeting with Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is vying to follow Biden.



National Security Council official speaker, John Kirby informed journalists on Wednesday that Biden as well as Harris "will discuss with President Mohamed, obviously, the crisis in Gaza, the UAE's essential role in addressing the humanitarian crisis there, and the crisis in Sudan".



Kirby stated on Sudan`s situation "we all must increase efforts to open routes for humanitarian assistance and ultimately to secure a ceasefire".



The UAE as well as US presidents are also going to address methods to strengthen corporations across divisions, such as economy, trade, technology, artificial intelligence, space, as well as renewable energy.

