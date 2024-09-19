Peru And France Strengthen Defense Ties In Paris Strategic Dialogue 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move to bolster international relations, Peru and France are set to renew their defense partnership. The upcoming Strategic Dialogue 2024 in Paris will bring together key officials from both nations.



This event, scheduled for the 19th and 20th of this month, promises to deepen bilateral cooperation. The French Defense Attaché in Peru extended an invitation to the Peruvian of Defense.



This gesture underscores the importance France places on its relationship with Peru. The French Ministry's Department of International Security Affairs will host the talks.



In addition, Peru 's delegation will be led by Augusto Cabrera Rebaza, a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Defense.



Retired Air Force Colonel Víctor Manuel Aguilar Barreda will accompany him. Both men bring extensive experience in international relations to the table.







The Peruvian Armed Forces currently operate several French-made assets. Most notably, the Air Force flies eleven Mirage 2000 fighter jets.



These aircraft have proven their worth through reliability, durability, and agility in service. While older French equipment like AMX-13 tank destroyers and PR-72 corvettes remain in use, the Mirage 2000s stand out.



They symbolize the enduring quality of French defense technology. However, France has since moved on to the more advanced Rafale fighter.



Peru's space program also benefits from French expertise. The PeruSat-1 Earth observation satellite, built by Airbus Defense & Space, serves Peru's aerospace needs.



Plans are underway to replace this satellite and acquire a dual-use communications satellite. This meeting in Paris represents more than just a routine dialogue.



It's an opportunity for Peru and France to align their defense strategies and explore new areas of cooperation. As global challenges evolve, such partnerships become increasingly vital for national and regional security.

