FPA And Money Reveal The 2024 Best Financial Planners

Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, and iconic personal finance brand Money®

are pleased to officially announce the launch of the 2024 Best Financial Planners

list, an initiative to build greater awareness of financial planning among millions of Americans.

The Best Financial Planners list is not just another 'top financial advisers list' based only on a professional's number of clients and assets under management. Rather, it highlights data from a comprehensive set of factors, including specialties, experience, education, communication, trust-building, and other typically unquantifiable factors.

"We were honored to have this opportunity to work with the team at Money to showcase financial planning in a meaningful and impactful way," said 2024 FPA President Claudia Kane, CFP®. "Just as financial planning is not a 'one size fits all' process, how financial planners operate and serve their clients is also unique from planner to planner. This collaboration enabled us to highlight those financial planners who are practicing this profession extraordinarily well and deserve that recognition."

The list, which includes 80 CFP® professional members of FPA, was established utilizing a unique methodology developed by Money's editorial staff. The process for determining the list was based on evaluating financial planners on both quantifiable metrics and qualitative aspects crucial to a successful client-planner relationship. More than 1,000 CFP® professional members of FPA participated in a questionnaire during the data collection phase, and Money's editorial staff conducted a blind scoring process that resulted in the final list of 80 financial planners.

"This list highlights the best of the best in the evolving landscape of financial planning," said Mike Ayers, head of content at Money. "We hope readers will be able to use this to make an educated decision on how planning for their financial future can go."

About the Questionnaire and Methodology

Money partnered with FPA to encourage the Association's membership to complete a comprehensive questionnaire from June 18 – July 17, 2024, including the crucial cohort of over 12,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals who are currently members. The questionnaire was distributed to gauge their professional experience, supplementary credentials, and communication practices with clients, among other factors in building strong relationships with clients.

The questionnaire yielded responses from more than 1,000 financial planners. Their submissions were evaluated based on their experience, qualifications, and adherence to best practices established by empirical research to foster trust and satisfaction in financial planning. Additionally, the accuracy of the key credentials reported by the planners was verified, and their professional records were subsequently vetted by reviewing regulator and licensing body reporting.

Following the vetting process, 80 financial planners emerged as standout candidates due to their exceptional scores in key areas: qualifications, trustworthiness, versatility, customer service, and maintaining impeccable professional records. These honorees represent a diverse mix, originating from over 30 states, spanning an age range from 26 to 65+, and encompassing both independent planners and those associated with large companies.

The 2024 Best Financial Planners list is now accessible at .

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation .

About Money

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money , a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone-in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Banks , Best Student Loans , Best Credit Cards , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Hospitals , Best Places to Live , and Best Colleges

with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being.

