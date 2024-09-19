Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Discusses Directions Of Future Cooperation With IFAC
9/19/2024 8:17:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Chamber of Accounts and the International Federation of
Accountants (IFAC) discussed future directions of cooperation,
Azernews reports, citing the chamber.
According to information, the delegation led by the chairman of
the organization Vugar Gulmammadov, held a meeting with the
president of IFAC, Asma Resmouki, who is on a visit to Baku. During
the meeting, the IFAC head informed about the main strategic goals
of the Federation and talked about the work done by the institution
she represents in the field of creating and improving high quality
standards, promoting accounting and accountability, conducting
relevant research, and preparing articles.
V. Gulmammadov reported on the reforms carried out in the field
of public finance management and the role of the supreme audit body
in strengthening accountability in the public sector. The chairman
said that the improvement of the legislation in the field of
accounting can give impetus to the success of the reforms carried
out in the direction of strengthening the professional
potential.
In the meeting, the acquisition of international and national
certificates by the Chamber's employees through training to
strengthen the potential of professional personnel, as well as the
organization of practical training for students of financial and
accounting majors of educational institutions in the last 2 years
and the results of that program were discussed.
Later, based on the issues identified in the Chamber's financial
audits, discussions were held and suggestions were made regarding
the improvement of international standards in the non-commercial
sector, as well as the consolidation process in the public sector.
At the same time, in response to the question addressed to A.
Resmoukin about the work done by the supreme audit body within the
framework of COP29, it was noted that the supreme audit bodies of
127 countries, including the Chamber, which are currently
participating in this initiative through the "Climate Scanner"
tool, are aware of the work done by the government in the direction
of climate change prevention. including evaluating the
implementation of obligations accepted at the national and
international level, its progress and the obtained preliminary
results are discussed with the relevant state bodies. The global
(summarized) results of the global assessment conducted through the
"Climate Scanner" tool are expected to be announced at the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in our country.
