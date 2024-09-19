Pureinsights Discovery Platform Named To Kmworld Trend-Setting Products Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kamran Khan, CEO of PureinsightsHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pureinsights, a leading provider of AI and search solutions solutions, today announced that its flagship product, Pureinsights Discovery platform, has once again been recognized as one of KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products for 2024 .This marks another consecutive year that Pureinsights Discovery has been featured on this prestigious list, underscoring its continued innovation and impact in the knowledge management space, especially as AI and Search become increasingly integrated."We are honored to receive this recognition from KMWorld for another year," said Kamran Khan, CEO at Pureinsights. "This accolade reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge search and discovery solutions that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data."The Pureinsights Discovery platform stands out for its cloud-based architecture and technology agnostic-approach, enabling users to leverage their choice of AI services and search engines to deploy AI-powered search, all while keeping business objectives, including costs, in mind.KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products list, published annually, showcases advanced products and services that are helping organizations achieve their knowledge management goals.About PureinsightsTMPureinsights transforms the way organizations interact with information, leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies like Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to build intuitive, human-centered applications that go beyond traditional search. From information retrieval to innovative use cases like audio diagnostics, we help businesses uncover new insights and drive innovation.PureinsightsTM is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.

Graham Gillen

Pureinsights Technology Corporation

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.