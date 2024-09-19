Series of explosions shakes multiple regions in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Yesterday, a series of explosions shook multiple regions in Lebanon, resulting in tragic loss of life and extensive injuries, particularly targeting members of Hezbollah. Initial reports from the of Health in Lebanon reveal that at least nine people were killed, with more than 300 sustaining injuries from these recent blasts, which primarily involved communication devices.



A security source reported by Reuters detailed that many of the injuries were severe, with numerous suffering wounds to their abdomens and hands. Although the explosions occurred across various Lebanese locales, the devices that detonated were not of significant size. These events coincided with the funeral of Hezbollah members who had been killed two days earlier, including the son of a party official.



In light of these developments, the Lebanese Army Command urged citizens to refrain from gathering in areas experiencing security incidents to allow medical teams to access those in need. Prime Minister Najib Mikati sought to reassure the public, announcing that the second round of radio bombings had concluded and no new casualties were being reported in hospitals.



Reports from a source affiliated with Hezbollah indicated that several radio communication devices exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs. An ambulance service connected to Hezbollah confirmed explosions occurring in two vehicles in the same area. The National News Agency also reported similar incidents involving "Pager" devices and radios in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in the east.



Furthermore, a security source revealed that Hezbollah had acquired mobile radios five months prior, coinciding with their purchase of pagers. Axios also cited two sources stating that Israeli forces were responsible for detonating thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah operatives.



As tensions escalate, Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, addressed mourners at the funeral, stating, "We are facing a new phase of aggression, and punishment is coming." He emphasized that the resolve of the resistance remains steadfast and that the enemy and its supporters have yet to fully comprehend this truth.



As the situation in Lebanon becomes increasingly precarious, the fallout from these incidents continues to unfold, underscoring the deepening tensions and the risks faced by individuals caught in the ongoing conflict.

