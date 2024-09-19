Undeclared Emergency In Congress-Ruled Karnataka, Claims Shobha Karandlaje

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Training guns on the Karnataka after FIRs were filed against her and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R . Ashoka for spreading "misinformation" about the Mandya violence, Bangalore (North) MP Shobha Karandlaje claimed that the state is facing an undeclared emergency under the rule.

Addressing persons at the BJP headquarters here, Union of State for the of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Karandlaje said, "There is an undeclared emergency in the state under the Congress rule. Siddaramaiah turned into a Hitler after becoming the CM. Police cases have been lodged against BJP leaders MLA Harish Poonja, BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejaswi Surya and also against many MLAs and MPs."

However, there is no action on the senior Congress leader Ivan D'Souza who had given Bangladesh-like fate warning to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, she pointed out.

"No action has been initiated against the Congress MLA even after the suicide of police officer Parashurama in Yadgir district. Jailed former minister B. Nagendra was caught in the scam. But, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government did not even mention his name in the chargesheet," she emphasised.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, what is being made of this Karnataka state? First time in the country the Ganesh idol was taken away in the police van. Revered Lord Ganesh's idol was insulted. Slippers and stones were hurled at the idol. Twenty-five shops were burnt. From where did the perpetrators of violence get the courage?" she asked.

"In the Kolar district, Palestinian flags were exhibited, in the Nandini Layout of Bengaluru, Urdu is written on the national flag. This is the situation in Karnataka. How did the anti-social elements get the strength?" she asked.

"The government has filed an FIR and we will face it. The police can arrest us and we will get arrested. We have come up through agitations and struggles, we will continue our battle. We will not run away and face the consequences legally," she maintained.

Reacting to the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna and the lodging of a rape case against him, she said those who committed crimes will be punished.

"If he had done any crime, let him be punished. We will not protect anyone who has made mistakes. The Congress government should not pursue politics of hatred," she stated.