Data Centre Firm Princeton Digital Group To Invest $1 Billion, Expand Capacity In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Singapore-based data centre operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Thursday announced to invest $1 billion in India and expand capacity to a total of 230 MW in the country.

This move is part of PDG's new $5 billion programme for AI-ready data centres in Asia, the company said in a statement.

“India is well positioned to be a global AI leader, and we are determined to be play an important role in making that happen. As one of the fastest growing data centre operators, our $1 billion investment in India is testament to our deep commitment to the country's AI and cloud ecosystems” said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, PDG.

In addition to expanding its MU1 campus in Mumbai, PDG is entering Chennai with CH1, the 72 MW AI-ready campus. The hyperscale data centre facility will be built over 9.3 acres with scalability for future expansion.

“By adding three new buildings in Mumbai and by entering Chennai, we are significantly enhancing our hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure footprint in the country,” said Salgame.

Both MU1 and CH1 are state-of-the-art AI-ready campuses, supporting high density deployments and cutting-edge cooling technologies.

“With the advent of AI in India, both locations are well-positioned to become leading AI infrastructure hubs as well,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director of PDG India.

The MU1 data centre in Mumbai is contracted to be powered 50 per cent with renewable energy. The company said it is procuring more reliable and viable renewable energy for its expanded Mumbai campus and the new CH1 data centre campus.

The company recently unveiled its 500MW expansion strategy across Asia with a $5 billion investment programme that will see PDG increase its capacity and presence in India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The data centre sector doubled from 540 MW in 2019 to 1,011 MW in 2023, making India among the fastest-growing markets globally.