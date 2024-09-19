Data Governance Business Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Rapid Growth Of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-Based Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Governance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Data Governance is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the data governance market is driven by several factors, including regulatory compliance requirements, the increasing volume and complexity of data, and the growing enterprise adoption of big data technologies. As regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California impose stricter data management requirements, organizations must enhance their data governance capabilities to avoid heavy fines and reputational damage. Additionally, as companies become more data-driven, the need for data governance frameworks that can not only handle the scale and complexity of data but also enable secure and effective data utilization becomes critical.

Consumer behavior that demands transparency in how their data is used also pressures companies to adopt comprehensive data governance solutions. The integration of AI and machine learning into data governance tools, providing predictive insights and automation capabilities, is also a significant market driver. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the global data governance market, reflecting its increasing importance in today's digital economy.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$11.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.6%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 20.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26.3% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Governance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

An Introduction to Data Governance

Data Governance Tools

Implementation of Data Governance

Benefits of Data Governance

Cloud Data Governance

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Deployment

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Data Governance: The Integrated Approach

Data Governance: The Future

Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry

The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties & Customers

Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy

Management of Data Distribution

Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies

Data Governance on a Modern Cloud

Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine Learning and AI

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Data Governance Market

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Create the Need for Data Governance

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs Metadata Management Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets

IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices

Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data Governance

Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain Common Challenges in Data Governance

