Data Governance Business Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Rapid Growth Of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-Based Opportunities
Date
9/19/2024 5:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Governance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Governance is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the data governance market is driven by several factors, including regulatory compliance requirements, the increasing volume and complexity of data, and the growing enterprise adoption of big data technologies. As regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California impose stricter data management requirements, organizations must enhance their data governance capabilities to avoid heavy fines and reputational damage. Additionally, as companies become more data-driven, the need for data governance frameworks that can not only handle the scale and complexity of data but also enable secure and effective data utilization becomes critical.
Consumer behavior that demands transparency in how their data is used also pressures companies to adopt comprehensive data governance solutions. The integration of AI and machine learning into data governance tools, providing predictive insights and automation capabilities, is also a significant market driver. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic growth of the global data governance market, reflecting its increasing importance in today's digital economy.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$11.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.6%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 20.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 26.3% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alfresco Software, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Data Governance Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 565
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $3.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $15.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 23.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Governance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) An Introduction to Data Governance Data Governance Tools Implementation of Data Governance Benefits of Data Governance Cloud Data Governance Global Data Governance Market by Application (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Risk Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Audit Management, and Other Applications Global Market Prospects & Outlook Analysis by Deployment Global Data Governance Market by Deployment (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud Analysis by Vertical Global Data Governance Market by Vertical (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Manufacturing, and Other Verticals Regional Analysis World Data Governance Market by Region (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity Innovations and Advancements Select Global Brands Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Governance: The Integrated Approach Data Governance: The Future Key Data Governance Trends Shaping the Industry The Formalization of Data Collection from Third Parties & Customers Enhanced Data Awareness & Literacy Management of Data Distribution Future-Proofing Businesses Having Data Strategies Data Governance on a Modern Cloud Data Governance to Play a Pivotal Role Buoyed by Machine Learning and AI Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Data Governance Market Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Create the Need for Data Governance Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises Growing Significance of Data Governance among Enterprises Spurs Metadata Management Market Growth Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets IoT Data Governance Gains Significance with Increasing Penetration of IoT Devices Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-Making & Value Creation Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Data Governance Data Governance Drives Value in Healthcare Domain Common Challenges in Data Governance
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 163 Featured)
Adobe Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Alfresco Software, Inc. Adaptive, Inc. Alation Inc. Ataccama Corporation Auth0A Inc. Axtria Inc. Alex Solutions ADACOM APARAVI Advaneo GmbH Anjana Data Boomi AllianceOne, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Data Governance Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19092024004107003653ID1108691491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.