Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses To Experience The Check Mail API Service

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, announces the launch of its Check Mail API service. Businesses can use this API to experience the best check mail service. The service is all-inclusive, covering postage, envelopes, stamps, and paper charges, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

The Check Mail API simplifies business payment processes by offering a range of mailing options. From First Class Check Mailing at just $1.25 to FedEx Overnight services to the USA and Canada at $24.99, businesses can choose the most cost-effective and secure method for sending checks.

In addition to one-time payments, Zil Money's Check Mail API supports recurring mail check payments. This feature enables businesses to automate payment cycles, reducing administrative tasks and improving cash flow management. Businesses can easily customize and print checks on plain paper using any printer, and then securely mail them through trusted services like USPS and FedEx.

"Our goal with the Check Mail API is to offer businesses a reliable and cost-effective payment solution. By simplifying the check mailing process, we aim to help businesses save time and resources, allowing them to focus on growth," said Sabeer Nelli.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter – powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, provides a comprehensive suite of financial management tools. With integration capabilities spanning over 22,000 banks, the platform facilitates payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation, enabling users to manage multiple accounts and make payments through various methods including ACH, checks, wires, payment links, and international payments.

Zil Money has become a trusted name in the financial sector, with over one million users and $78.5 billion in transactions processed. The platform's growth is driven by continuous innovation and a commitment to delivering accessible, user-friendly business solutions. Available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store, Zil Money ensures that businesses can manage their financial operations anytime, anywhere.

