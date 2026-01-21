Trump Says Reached Greenland 'Framework' Deal With NATO In Davos

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signalled what he described as a breakthrough framework with NATO on Greenland and Arctic security, linking it to alliance burden-sharing, US economic leverage and a wider transatlantic reset during a packed day of engagements at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump said in a social media post issued from Davos on Wednesday (local time).

He said the proposed arrangement, if finalised,“will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” adding that scheduled US tariffs set to take effect on February 1 would be suspended in light of the understanding.

Trump later confirmed the outline in a CNBC interview, saying,“We have a concept of a deal. I think it's going to be a very good deal for the United States, also for them, and we're going to work together on something having to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland.”

Pressed on whether ownership or long-term control was involved, Trump replied that the arrangement would last“forever,” calling it“better than a 99” and comparing it with previous time-bound international agreements.

At a bilateral meeting with Rutte, Trump said Greenland could feature prominently in alliance discussions, arguing it was central to security rather than economics.

“I want Greenland for security, I don't want it for anything else,” he said, adding that the“bigger price” was“the price of safety and security and national security and international security.”

Rutte publicly pushed back on doubts about NATO's reliability, telling Trump:“If ever US would be under attack, your allies will be with you. Absolutely, there's an absolute guarantee.”

He credited Trump with driving NATO defence spending to five per cent of GDP, calling the alliance“stronger than ever.”

Trump linked Greenland to his proposed“Golden Dome” missile defence concept, saying the project would be“safer, stronger, better for Europe and better for us” with Greenland included.

Alongside security issues, Trump repeatedly pointed to US economic performance as leverage. He said the economy was“the hottest country anywhere in the world,” citing growth, investment inflows and tariff revenues.“The USA is the economic engine on the planet,” he said earlier in the day, adding,“When America booms, the entire world booms.”

Trump said NATO allies now paid more for their own defence and purchased US equipment, while US tariffs and investment incentives were drawing companies back.“We're taking in tremendous money from tariffs fairly,” he said.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and occupies a strategic Arctic position between North America and Europe. For decades, the United States has maintained military installations there. Successive US administrations have viewed Arctic access as increasingly significant under rising global competition.