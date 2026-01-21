1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Delhi Court May Deliver Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday in the Janakpuri violence case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case pertains to allegations of violence during the riots that followed the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The trial in the matter concluded on September 23 last year, after which the court reserved its verdict on December 22.

During the final stages of the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation informed the court that it would submit its written arguments within a week.

Following this, the court directed Sajjan Kumar to file his submissions in the subsequent week. After hearing final arguments from both sides, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh reserved the judgment.

Earlier in the proceedings, on July 7, Sajjan Kumar pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He maintained that he could not have been involved in the alleged offences, asserting that there was no material evidence linking him to the case and that he was not present at the site of the violence.

On November 9, 2023, the court recorded the statement of the victim, Manjeet Kaur.

In her testimony, she stated that she had heard from members of the mob that Sajjan Kumar was present during the violence, but clarified that she did not personally see him at the scene.

The court had framed charges against Sajjan Kumar on August 23, 2023, under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 147, 148, 153A, 295, 149, 307, 308, 323, 325, 395 and 436.

However, the court ordered the removal of Section 302 related to murder, which had been invoked by the Special Investigation Team.

As a result, Sajjan Kumar was discharged from the charge of murder, though the remaining charges continued to stand against him.

The pronouncement of the verdict had been deferred on three earlier occasions, including on January 31, 2025, as well as on January 8 and December 16, 2024.

On each of these dates, Sajjan Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court through video conferencing amid tight security arrangements.