Curtailing Governor's Power In Vcs Appointments Not Vengeful: Karnataka Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara claimed on Thursday that the government's move to curtail the Governor's power in Vice Chancellors' appointment was not a vengeful act.

When asked about the state cabinet discussing curtailing the powers of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in appointments of VCs, the state home minister told persons, "Many states in this regard have defined the specific role of the Governor and few of the states have changed their roles.”

"Earlier, when I was the Higher Education Minister, the powers of the Governor were curtailed in connection with the appointments of Vice Chancellors. His powers were not taken out completely though," he stated.

"The Gujarat government has made the Governor's role ceremonial in this regard and they have made rules that he has nothing to do with the administration of the University. Many states have framed the rules as per their convenience," he pointed out.

"The Congress government will decide in this regard based on what is easier for the administration and they will do it," he stated.

When asked if the move was a "vengeful" act by the state government against the Governor as he gave consent for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara stated, "It is not a countermeasure against the Governor. Other states have done it and it is not new. In 2000, when I got the University Act amended, all these matters were discussed. It went to a committee and then the Bill was passed in the Assembly and the Governor's role was curtailed."

When representations are made to the Governor every day, or when the complaints come to him, naturally he will question the government and seek clarifications, Parameshwara stated.

After the Governor gave consent for prosecution against Siddaramaiah and asked for clarifications on complaints seeking prosecution against cabinet ministers, the Congress government pulled up the Governor over pending cases against BJP and JD(S) leaders.

The Governor had sought details from the Congress government over the denial of consent from the government regarding Lokayukta cases.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah discussed curtailing the powers of the Governor regarding appointments of VCs in the cabinet meeting held at Kalaburagi recently.