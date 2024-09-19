Qatar Airways Cargo Launches Enhanced Airplus Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo has announced the launch of AirPlus Solutions, offering enhanced services for various cargo products. Customers can now choose from three options; Q-Climate, Q-Plus, and Q-Prime to elevate their shipment's journey.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, stated,“As the world's leading cargo carrier, we are committed to continuously innovating our product offerings. We recognize that our customers have unique requirements and often need greater flexibility. With the launch of AirPlus Solutions, we are providing tailored options that best meet our customers' needs, while delivering our best -in s-class service.”

Q-Climate: Provides temperature-control for additional product categories, ensuring a seamless cool chain and ramp protection against external weather elements and is applicable to general cargo and vulnerable cargo. Customers can select from three standard temperature ranges: COL (+2°C to +8°C), CRT (+15°C to +25°C), or ERT (+2°C to +25°C).

Q-Plus: Offers prioritised capacity for time-sensitive shipments, ensuring high-priority handling on confirmed flights or the next available flight if the requested flight can no longer accept bookings. Available as an add-on for Qatar Airways Cargo's General Cargo, SecureLift (Vulnerable Cargo), Fresh Care (perishable cargo), and Drive (automobiles) products.

Q-Prime: Guarantees urgent shipments needing guaranteed uplift with prioritised processing, best or preferred connections, and a money-back guarantee if the shipment does not fly as confirmed. Q-Prime can also be used to gain capacity on full flights in urgent cases, where possible.

The Control Tower monitors the shipment throughout its journey proactively solving possible disruptions. Available as an add-on for Qatar Airways Cargo's General Cargo, SecureLift (Vulnerable and Valuable Cargo), Fresh (perishable cargo), and Drive products (automobiles)

All AirPlus Solutions can be booked via Qatar Airways Cargo's Digital Lounge, external digital marketplaces, or through local sales representatives. The solutions are available on most online routes and follow the usual booking cut-off times per origin.