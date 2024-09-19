Ukraine Downs Russian Missile, 42 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian missile and 42 kamikaze drones overnight Thursday.

That's according to the Air Force command, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 19, 2024, Ukrainian radars detected a total of 46 air targets in Ukraine's airspace, the report reads.

The invaders targeted Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 missiles launched from Belgorod region, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas in Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk).

A total of 42 attack drones and a guided missile were shot down.

Air defenses were activated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.