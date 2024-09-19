Baku To Host Night Of Dancing Diamonds

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
WDC World Professional Ballroom & European Latin Show Dance
Championships and an exceptional Gala show "Night of the Dancing
Diamonds" will take place held in JW Marriott Absheron hotel in
Baku on October 25-27, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AZDC)
led by its President, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Tarana
Muradova, and the Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS) company headed
by its founder and president, Olga Krasnyanskaya.
It's not by chance that the second time in a row World Dance
Council has nominated Azerbaijan to hold a title event of global
importance.
Azerbaijan pays a great deal of attention to the implementation
of its progress in culture and sport. Wide-ranging programmes and
projects are held every year, with the aim of emphasizing creative
potential and increasing international prestige.
As a country that introduced the Muslim world to ballet, a
country with unique traditions in folk dance art, jazz and
classical music, Azerbaijan will undoubtedly be a great place for
holding these sports & cultural events to the highest level.
It is the organizers' mission to further strengthen the cultural
values of Azerbaijan, convey the need of developing ballroom
dancesport in the country, and represent the nature of ballroom
dance and its both athletic and artistic features. This will
ultimately create new opportunities for one's spiritual and
physical growth, resulting in harmony of the soul. It is in our
hopes that ballroom dance will resonate with the younger generation
and soon new couples will represent the country at world-class
tournaments, maybe even taking the pedestals, with the ballroom
dance movement gaining national popularity.
The WDC World Professional Ballroom Show Dance Championship &
the WDC European Latin Show Dance Championship on the 26th of
October will be a landmark events in the dancesport life of
Azerbaijan and certainly one for the books, since a competition of
such level will be held here for the second time in row. Among the
participants will be the best dancers of the world from over 40
nations.
More than 500 couples and solo performers will be seen in the
following categories: - WDC World Professional Ballroom Show Dance
Championship
- WDC European Professional Latin Show Dance Championship
-Open to the World Professional Latin Championship
-SRDS Amateur & Professional Smooth Super Trophy
-Open to the World Amateur Championships in Ballroom, Latin,
Smooth
-Open to the World Youth Championships in Ballroom, Latin,
Smooth
-Open to the World Junior Championships in Ballroom, Latin,
Smooth
-Open to the World Juvenile Championships in Ballroom, Latin,
Smooth
-Open to the World Juvenile/Junior Championships in solo
Ballroom, Latin, Smooth
-Azerbaijan Open championships in Salsa, Bachata, and Argentine
Tango.
-Open to the World Pro-Am in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth, Rhythm,
Argentine tango, Caribbean
mix.
On October 27th, SRDS will present Azerbaijani public for the
third time with a unique gala show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds"
performed by the best couples in the world, who are, essentially,
true ballroom dance diamonds.
The Gala Show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" will be hosted by
the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, President of the
Russian Dance Union Stanislav Popov. The orchestra led by Boris
Myagkov will create an authentic atmosphere for the participants,
turning the gala evening into a real show.
On October 25th the International Dance Congress, organized by
Azerbaijan Dance Council, will take place, where the following
dance styles will be present: International Ballroom, International
Latin, International Smooth, Caribbean Mix and Argentine Tango.
Finally, on October 28th, guests of the festival will be welcome
to join an excursion that can only be described as
once-in-a-lifetime, accompanied by a brilliant guide and learn the
history of the marvelous city of Baku through the prism of poetry
and old tales.
Delightful national cuisine and evening walks around the city of
lights will seal the true feeling of the East in everyone's
hearts.
“Azerbaijan Dance Festival and Night of the Dancing Diamonds are
two immensely significant events in the spheres of sports and
culture of Azerbaijan, and they are certainly a must-visit for
those wishing to experience the incredible atmosphere of festivity.
The Azerbaijan Dance Festival is the new wind of change, the light
of ideas, the fire of desires, and a true celebration of dance. The
future begins today. Come and dance with us! The key is to see and
not to miss,” the organizers said.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli
MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108690920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.