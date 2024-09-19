J&K People Enthusiastic About Elections, Keen To Make Poll Process Vibrant: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the turnout in the first phase of the Assembly election in J&K has shown that the people there are very enthusiastic about the and are keen to make the poll process vibrant.

In a post on X, PM Modi said,“I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday's turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant.”

He further said in the post that he would speak about the development agenda and“seek people's blessings”.

The Prime Minister is slated to address a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar around noon, followed by another at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra at 3:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT