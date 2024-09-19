(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) --



1960 -- Kuwait Municipality distributed 32 lots for citizens at South Shuwaikh Area.

1962 -- Kuwait delivered fresh water to cities from Rawdhatain field.

2000 -- Former MP Mohammad Hamad Al-Barrak passed away at age of 70. The deceased was member in the 1963 National Assembly and was member in a committee formed to amend the in 1980.

2001 -- Kuwait of Interior opened DNA laboratory at the Criminal Evidence Department, the first in the Middle East.

2001 -- Kuwait Olympic Committee signed an agreement with Qatari Olympic Committee and Bahrain Public Institute for Youth and Sport to treat Gulf players as citizens in other GCC countries.

2008 -- George Washington University honored His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with a presidential medal in recognition of his service of his country and people.

2012 -- Kuwait won the Arab League e-government award as the best social media interactive platform.

2013 -- Kuwait and the IAEA sign in Vienna a cooperation deal to regulate protection activities of nuclear application within the medical, industrial, environment protection, and several other domains.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed an agreement with UNICEF to grant the UN agency USD three million to provide clean water for Palestinians in Khan Yunus and Deir Al-Balah in Gaza Strip. (end)

