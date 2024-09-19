J&K People Enthusiastic About Elections, Keen To Make Poll Process Vibrant, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the turnout in the first phase of the Assembly election in J&K has shown that the people there are very enthusiastic about the and are keen to make the poll process vibrant.

PM Modi will be in the union territory to address two election rallies in J&K --Srinagar and Katra. The second phase of the Assembly in the UT is scheduled for September 25.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday's turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant."

He further said in the post that he would speak about the development agenda and "seek people's blessings".

The Prime Minister is slated to address a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar around noon, followed by another at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra at 3:00 p.m.

This will be the Prime Minister's first election rally in Kashmir for ongoing Assembly elections. Earlier, he addressed a public meeting for the BJP in Jammu's Doda on September 14.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to J&K would be a "game changer".Talking to reporters after he visited the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Chugh said: "People of J&K love the Prime Minister. We have seen in the past whenever he has visited J&K, people in large numbers have welcomed him. Thursday's visit of PM Modi will be a game changer, rather a milestone event for the people of J&K."

Foolproof security arrangements in coordination have been made in and around the rally venues.

An SPG team had arrived in Srinagar four days ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to coordinate with the UT authorities regarding the details for the protection of the VVIP.

Located in the Ram Munshibagh area of Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium can accommodate a large number of people. The passage for participants at the venue in Srinagar will be regulated and police said some traffic diversions will also be made.

"For the visit of the Prime Minister, there is a detailed standard operating procedure (SoP) governing such a visit and we are following that to the minutest detail," said police.

All high-rise buildings around the venue will be taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces and electronic surveillance will be augmented by human security to ensure foolproof security set-up.

On Wednesday, ahead of the polling for the first phase, the PM in a post on X said, "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

He also urged the youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise enthusiastically. "I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," the PM said.