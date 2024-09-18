Omnity And Osmosis Partner To Bring Internet Computer To Cosmos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The on-chain governance approved partnership will enable ckBTC to be bridged into Interchain Ecosystem through Osmosis

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnity Network, an omnichain hub built on the Internet Computer (ICP), announces its strategic partnership with Osmosis, the premier interchain DEX and DeFi hub for Cosmos and beyond. The partnership will allow the seamless bridging of Chain-Key ($ckBTC ), a non-custodial token on the Internet Computer blockchain, to Cosmos through Osmosis. This will create the largest and most robust solution for bridging non-custodial BTC into the Cosmos ecosystem, providing unparalleled security and integration for ckBTC holders. To date, the Osmosis DEX has a cumulative trading volume of $35 billion and more than 100 separate blockchains have connected to the Osmosis appchain via IBC and various bridge providers. By connecting ckBTC to one of the most popular DEXs, the partnership will expand the reach and functionality of ckBTC, contribute to the existing $16M in BTC liquidity on Osmosis, and forge a new connection between the ICP and Cosmos ecosystems, enriching liquidity and cross-chain functionality.











Omnity's cross-chain functionality relies on Chain Fusion, which allows ICP smart contracts to directly sign and submit transactions to other chains. Omnity Network leverages this capability to act as a Bitcoin Asset Hub, seamlessly bridging ckBTC and other Bitcoin assets to different blockchain networks. With the integration of Omnity with Osmosis, ckBTC can be securely transferred across multiple blockchains, reducing transaction costs, minimizing latency, and enhancing security.

Speaking on the integration, Sunny Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Osmosis said, "Cosmos has reached a state where the technology stack is capable of supporting hyperbitcoinization, and Osmosis will play a significant role in the Bitcoin renaissance by unifying BTC liquidity across the DeFi ecosystem. This joint effort with Omnity and the ICP community supports increased Bitcoin utility and interoperability and lets users do more with their BTC than just hold it."

Through the partnership, Omnity has developed an on-chain route to connect Osmosis with ICP's ckBTC subnet through its omnichain hub, enabling secure cross-chain transactions with low fees and fast finality. This route verifies cross-chain messages between the Bitcoin network, including Layer 2 solutions, and Osmosis, facilitating trustless asset transfers like ckBTC without relying on off-chain processes. By integrating ICP's Chain Fusion technology and leveraging IBC protocol, Omnity strengthens interoperability between Bitcoin assets and the Osmosis ecosystem.

“Unlocking interoperability and a cross-chain pathway between ICP and Cosmos is an exciting moment for Omnity. Through the use of the on-chain route, we are providing a specialized smart contract that ensures secure and efficient communication between the two networks, and is part of our broader interoperability stack,” said Louis Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Omnity Network.

Speaking on the importance of the partnership between Omnity and Osmosis, Founder and Chief Scientist at DFINITY Dominic Williams said,“ckBTC is the first and only trustless bitcoin twin, which is backed by math and native blockchain security, rather than crypto 'bridges' whose operators must be trusted. It can be transferred with low seconds finality and relatively minuscule fees on the Internet Computer, or at the speed and cost of other blockchains that integrate. The partnership between Omnity and Osmosis, a widely-used DEX, makes ckBTC available on Cosmos, illustrating the potential of BTC within decentralized finance and advancing the cause of cross-chain interoperability.”

About Omnity

Omnity is a trustless omnichain hub that can connect any Layer 1 (L1), Layer 2 (L2), or Layer 3 (L3) blockchain. Leveraging the Internet Computer's Chain Fusion and Omnity's modified IBC technology , Omnity provides a secure, trustless, and highly scalable multi-chain hub with a 100% on-chain tech stack, enabling continuous interactions across diverse blockchain ecosystems.

About Osmosis

Osmosis is the premier interchain DEX and DeFi hub for the Cosmos ecosystem and beyond. To date, the Osmosis DEX has facilitated over US$34 Billion in trading volume, and more than 100 separate blockchains have connected to the Osmosis appchain via IBC. Osmosis is home to an ever-expanding suite of DeFi applications, merging native tooling with powerful third-party integrations to provide a one-stop experience that raises the bar over centralized exchange offerings.

