CORNELL ART MUSEUM TO PRESENT“HOT GLASS” EXHIBITION

Regional and International Glass Artists will Be Featured Thanks to Collaboration Between Cornell Art Museum and Benzaiten Center

- Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, DDADELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of the Cornell Art Museum 's upcoming newest exhibition“Hot Glass” opening Wednesday, October 16.In collaboration with the Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts and other glass facilities, the exhibition, which will run through March 2, 2025, is co-curated by Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director of the DDA, and Eli Cecil, Creative Director of the Benzaiten Center.Opening night will include live music and refreshments as well as onsite glass art demonstrations. The Cornell Art Museum, located in Old School Square , is free and open to the public. During the run of“Hot Glass,” the Cornell Art Museum and Benzaiten Center will host special events, art talks and glass art demonstrations by notable artists. Specific dates and times to be announced.WHEN: Opening Night is Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will run through March 2, 2025. Hours at the Cornell Art Museum are Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday & Friday 12 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE: Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.DETAILS: Glass artists from both Florida coasts, in addition to national and international glass artists will be highlighted in three galleries and the museum Atrium. A special feature of the exhibition will showcase notable South Florida glass artists from the Netflix glassblowing competition“Blown Away.”QUOTE:“The Cornell Art Museum is excited to bring together contemporary glass artists who utilize the fine art of glass making to tell a story and reflect their vision. Visitors from around the country and the Palm Beach County community are invited to look into the depths of the artwork and explore its many facets and hidden reflections.” - Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director, Delray Beach DDACOST: The Cornell Art Museum is free and open to the public.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit or call 561-654-2220.About the Benzaiten Center for Creative ArtsThe Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization located in an Historic FEC Train Depot just a few steps from the heart of downtown Lake Worth Beach. Our 14,500 square foot is a three-dimensional fine art fabrication facility dedicated to living and working artists as well as to our community. We bring art to life, immersing the public in arts production and its creative processes, while providing direct interaction with highly skilled artists. Benzaiten supports the creation of significant new works of art, a collaboration between peers across multiple media, and instruction from master to emerging artists as well as those who just want to experience firsthand. Learn more at .About Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at .About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit or call 561-654-2220.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSqu

