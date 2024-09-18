JBS Forges Renewable Energy Partnership With Greengasusa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JBS USA, the American arm of Brazilian meat giant JBS, has embarked on a groundbreaking venture with GreenGasUSA.



The partnership aims to produce biogas at multiple beef and poultry processing facilities across the United States.



This initiative aligns with JBS's global strategy to reduce greenhouse emissions and embrace circular principles.



The collaboration will focus on transforming animal waste into energy. GreenGasUSA will install on-site gas upgrading systems at JBS facilities.



These systems will purify biogas collected from wastewater streams into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. This process will enable end users to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.







Initial installations will take place at JB plants in Grand Island, Nebraska and Hyrum, Utah. A Pilgrim's facility in Sumter, South Carolina will also participate in the project.



The Sumter project is slated for completion in early 2025. The Nebraska and Utah projects will follow, with expected completion by the end of 2025.

JBS estimates that this initiative will offset greenhouse gas emissions significantly. The company projects an impact equivalent to removing 60 million miles of car travel or 26 million pounds of coal burned annually.



This partnership represents a major step towards JBS's commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



The biogas project in the United States mirrors similar efforts by JBS in Brazil and Australia. In Brazil, JBS has invested R$54 million in biogas projects at nine Friboi units.



These installations capture methane and produce over 80,000 cubic meters of biogas daily.



In Australia, JBS has partnered with Energy360 to develop biogas projects with the potential to eliminate 60,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.



This collaboration between JBS USA and GreenGasUSA exemplifies the growing trend of sustainable practices in the meat industry.



By harnessing waste products to generate clean energy, JBS is demonstrating how large-scale food producers can contribute to environmental conservation while maintaining operational efficiency.

