(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel's Mossad executed a daring operation against Hezbollah, planting explosives in 5,000 imported pagers.



This unprecedented security breach resulted in widespread detonations across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 3,000.



The operation's trail stretched from Taiwan to Budapest, exposing Hezbollah's vulnerabilities.



Lebanese Firass Abiad confirmed that two children were among the casualties.



The explosions also affected Damascus, Syria, and wounded Iran's envoy to Beirut. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has vowed retaliation against Israel.







The pagers, initially believed to be from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, were actually manufactured by BAC in Budapest.



Gold Apollo's founder, Hsu Ching-kuang, clarified that BAC had a licensing agreement to use their brand name.



BAC Consulting's registered address in Budapest revealed no physical presence. Hezbollah had adopted pagers as a low-tech communication method to evade Israeli tracking.



However, Mossad reportedly modified the devices at the production level. A Lebanese security source explained that the pagers contained a hidden board with explosive material.



The attack has been described as Hezbollah's "biggest security breach" since the Gaza conflict began.

Mossad-led Pager Bombing in Lebanon Exposes Hezbollah Security Flaws

Jonathan Panikoff, a former US intelligence officer, called it the group's most significant counter-intelligence failure in decades.



This operation follows a series of assassinations targeting Hezbollah and Hamas commanders since the start of the Gaza war.



It has heightened concerns about escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The situation along Israel's northern border with Lebanon has fueled fears of a potential regional conflict.



Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to make an unplanned speech, addressing the recent events.



The group remains committed to supporting Gaza while preparing its response to Israel.



This incident demonstrates Israel's deep intelligence penetration into Hezbollah's operations.



