(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE:

FTEL) (OTCQB:

FSTTF)

and its majority-owned subsidiary have announced an initiative to build and install a demonstration thermoelectric generator designed to replace vehicle alternators, increase efficiency for combustion engines and help electric generate more power. According to the announcement, PyroDelta has been working on the thermoelectric generator for eight years; the company has reached the point where it is looking for a facility to assemble the device, retrofit it into a car and demonstrate its functionality. PyroDelta is also exploring other significant target markets, such as solar panels, drones and greenhouses, where the device could be used to save significant amounts of energy and increase efficiency.

“The market potential and demand are huge based on the push from governments worldwide to reduce carbon emissions,” said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty.“We anticipate a relatively short timeline to complete the working prototype and have a production-ready model. . . . As news of the device gets out there, we are also hearing from representatives of industries that we hadn't even explored yet. We're very excited about where we might go with new applications.”

About First Tellurium Corp.



First Tellurium adheres to a unique business model designed to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. For more information about the company, please visit

