Three Settlements Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this on Telegram .

“As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, three settlements have been partially left without power. Currently, 9,607 households remain without electricity,” the official said in his post.

According to him, emergency crews from DTEK Kyiv regional power grids are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore centralized power supply to people.

In addition, emergency centers are operating in the settlements that are without power. They have everything necessary to help and support residents.

As reported, the Russians attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, and two DTEK employees were hospitalized