Three Settlements Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack In Kyiv Region
“As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, three settlements have been partially left without power. Currently, 9,607 households remain without electricity,” the official said in his post.
According to him, emergency crews from DTEK Kyiv regional power grids are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore centralized power supply to people.Read also: Russian troops attack energy infrastructure in Odesa region, one person injured
In addition, emergency centers are operating in the settlements that are without power. They have everything necessary to help and support residents.
As reported, the Russians attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, and two DTEK employees were hospitalized
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment