Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Settlements Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack In Kyiv Region

Three Settlements Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack In Kyiv Region


2025-10-12 08:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this on Telegram .

“As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, three settlements have been partially left without power. Currently, 9,607 households remain without electricity,” the official said in his post.

According to him, emergency crews from DTEK Kyiv regional power grids are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore centralized power supply to people.

Read also: Russian troops attack energy infrastructure in Odesa region, one person injured

In addition, emergency centers are operating in the settlements that are without power. They have everything necessary to help and support residents.

As reported, the Russians attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, and two DTEK employees were hospitalized

MENAFN12102025000193011044ID1110184756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search