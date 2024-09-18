Celly Nutrition Announces Closes Of Private Placement Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nu” or the“Company”), which is backed by a world-class research & development team at Quantum BioPharma Ltd. , operated by CEO John Duffy, formerly of Coca-Cola, and co-chaired by Gerry David the former CEO of Celsius Holdings (CELH) proudly announces that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares at US$0.03 per share (the "$0.03 Offering"), further to the Company's press release dated August 9, 2024.



In the Second Tranche, the Company issued 5,475,000 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately US$160,335. In aggregate, the Company raised gross proceeds of US$363,804 under the $0.03 Offering. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Tranche. All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date.



The Company's previously announced offering of up to US$3,000,000 through the issuance of common shares priced at US$0.05 per share, remains in effect.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.



ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with Quantum BioPharma Ltd. , harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“intends”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.“Forward-looking information” includes but is not limited to the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzdTM, including its formulation and claims of expediting alcohol metabolism and stimulation of mental alertness; the coming launch of unbuzzdTM; the stated benefits and terms of the Offerings; the and the Company carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.



Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzdTM; the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzdTM under the stated timelines and geographic areas; the Company's ability to carry out the Offerings as stated; and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.



Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzdTM; the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzdTM under the stated timelines and geographic areas; the Company's inability to carry out the Offerings as stated; and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.



There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.



The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzdTM. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzdTM. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

