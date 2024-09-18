Tinkrworks STEAM Webinar: Designing An Impactful STEAM Program For Grades K8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TinkRworks is a supplemental K-8 STEAM solution that supports project-based and transforms learners into innovators. It includes a standards-rich curriculum, innovative hands-on project kits, professional development, and a web-based learning pla

Matthew Cushing, the executive director of Rice University's Office of STEM Engagement, will present actionable steps for implementing a STEAM program.

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: A no-cost 30-minute webinar for K-8 teachers, librarians, and education leaders interested in STEAM instructionWHO: Matthew Cushing, Executive Director of Rice University's Office of STEM EngagementWHEN: Wednesday, September 25; 5-5:30 PM CDTREGISTER :STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) curriculums help students make meaningful connections across multiple academic subjects. In addition to deepening students' engagement and concept mastery, this holistic approach facilitates project-based learning, which sharpens future-ready skills such as innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. However, STEAM programs are still a relatively new educational approach, so many educators are unfamiliar with the process of creating a curriculum that fits their school's needs.On Wednesday, September 25, TinkRWorks will host a free 30-minute webinar that guides attendees through the essentials of building a STEAM curriculum. Matthew Cushing, the executive director of Rice University's Office of STEM Engagement, will present actionable steps for creating and implementing a STEAM program in elementary or middle schools.Attendees will learn:.Key elements of a successful STEAM program.Practical strategies for integrating STEAM in various settings: classrooms, afterschool programs, community centers, etc..Tips for making STEAM accessible and impactful for all students.In addition to his more than 20 years of experience in education, Cushing has a strong background in integrating technology and science into the classroom. He began his career teaching second and third grades in Spring Branch ISD, where he discovered his passion for science and technology. He transitioned to roles such as district educational technology specialist and science specialist, and he has served in leadership positions at Region 10 ESC and the Texas Virtual School Network.Cushing holds a master's degree in instructional technology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He has presented at local, state, and national conferences on technology integration, science, and online learning. Cushing also serves on several committees, including the Texas EcosySTEM Executive Committee and the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Greater Houston chapter.There is no cost to attend the webinar, but registration is required. Webinar attendees will earn a certificate of participation.Registrants who are unable to attend live will receive access to the recording. For more information, please go to .# # #

Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

+1 770-310-5244

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.