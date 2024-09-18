Modern Trials Joins ARPA-H Health Innovation Network To Transform Clinical Trial Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modern Trials to Support the ARPA-H Initiative to Improve Clinical Trials

Dr. Chris Ochner, Modern Trials CEO

Modern Trials joins ARPA-H's Innovation to enhance clinical trial access, supporting life-saving breakthroughs for underrepresented patients.

- Dr. Chris Ochner, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Trials , an emerging leader in democratizing access to clinical trial opportunities, is proud to announce its inclusion as a member of the ARPA-H Health Innovation Network. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has established Modern Trials as a key“Spoke” within its Customer Experience Hub (CX-Hub) initiative, furthering efforts to transform the nation's clinical trial ecosystem.

The ARPA-H Health Innovation Network is dedicated to driving biomedical advancements and health breakthroughs by improving the efficiency, safety, and inclusivity of clinical trials across the United States. As part of the CX-Hub, Modern Trials will play a crucial role in expanding access to clinical trials for historically underrepresented patient populations, aligning with ARPA-H's mission to enhance diversity and representativeness in clinical research.

"We are honored to support ARPA-H in its commitment to modernizing clinical trials and making them more accessible to all communities," said Dr. Chris Ochner, CEO of Modern Trials. "At Modern Trials, our core mission has always been to provide patients with the opportunity for a longer, healthier life by connecting them with cutting-edge treatment options through clinical trials. Joining ARPA-H's initiative allows us to further that mission on a national scale."

By leveraging its innovative data-driven platform, Modern Trials will support the ARPA-H mission to streamline patient recruitment processes, improve clinical trial timelines, and ensure that research outcomes more accurately reflect the diverse patient populations they aim to serve.

This effort represents a significant step forward in addressing disparities in healthcare access, as ARPA-H seeks to establish an equitable infrastructure that benefits all patients, regardless of geographic or demographic factors. Modern Trials looks forward to contributing its expertise in patient-first, HIPAA-compliant trial matching services to help bring life-saving therapeutics to more patients in need.

About Modern Trials

Modern Trials partners with healthcare organizations to identify patients in need of advanced treatment options and match them with clinical trial opportunities. By democratizing access to clinical trials, Modern Trials aims to reduce barriers to participation, helping patients access cutting-edge treatments while providing life science organizations with faster, more efficient clinical trial recruitment.

Chris Ochner

Modern Trials

+1 215-888-4797

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.