financial Communication Schedule Update

Communication Schedule Update

Fnac Darty will publish its Q3 2024 revenue on October 15, after close, instead of October 23 as initially planned. This change is made to avoid overlapping with the closing of the offer period on Unieuro.

The full schedule of the Group's upcoming financial publications is available on its website: .

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multiformat network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: .

