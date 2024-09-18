Financial Communication Schedule Update
Date
9/18/2024 12:00:56 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur-Seine, France, September 18, 2024
financial Communication Schedule Update
Fnac Darty will publish its Q3 2024 revenue on October 15, after market close, instead of October 23 as initially planned. This change is made to avoid overlapping with the closing of the offer period on Unieuro.
The full schedule of the Group's upcoming financial publications is available on its website: .
About Fnac Darty
Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multiformat network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information: .
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18
Attachment
20240918_PR Financial Communication Schedule Update_v2
MENAFN18092024004107003653ID1108688687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.