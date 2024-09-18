عربي


Treasury Bond Auction Cancelled


9/18/2024 11:46:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The government Debt Management has decided to cancel the auction of Treasury bonds that was scheduled for 20 September 2024 since the target amount for the quarter has already been reached.


