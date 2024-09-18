Treasury Bond Auction Cancelled

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Debt Management has decided to cancel the auction of Treasury bonds that was scheduled for 20 September 2024 since the target amount for the quarter has already been reached.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.