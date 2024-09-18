Hiby Launches R4 X Evangelion Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LEWES, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy , a leader in the portable Audio industry, announces today the launch of its R4 x Evangelion product collaboration with globally renowned anime IP.
This highly anticipated collaboration brings together the iconic anime series, Evangelion and HiBy's R4 flagship entry-level HiFi music player, delivering an immersive experience for anime and music enthusiasts alike. Drawing inspiration from this impactful series, the HiBy R4 × Evangelion Limited Edition captures the essence of Evangelion with both design and performance.
R4 x Evangelion
This special edition offers unprecedented customization with deeply customized UI taking inspiration from Evangelion's supercomputer "MAGI," featuring tailored boot animations, app icons, status bars, and even a countdown plugin reminiscent of EVA-01's operational timer. The UI's color palette-focusing on orange, red, and green-immerses users in the NERV environment.
Featuring collector-grade packaging, the DAP combines the unique frame structure of the HiBy R4 with a nod to Evangelion's secretive NERV documents. With the design concept of "an EVA pilot's perspective," the HiBy design team has integrated EVA-01's iconic elements, including the neck and spine armor and back panel lighting.
"This partnership marks a major step for HiBy as the first Chi-Fi brand to partner with anime IP Evangelion," said Fanoble Meng, Co-Founder and CEO of HiBy Music. "Bringing Evangelion's design and vision to life through our product has been incredible, and we're excited to share it with fans."
The HiBy R4 x Evangelion supports a wide range of streaming apples including Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify, with bit-perfect audio output. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, the device delivers seamless high-resolution audio playback. Boasting a quad-chip HiFi DAC array the DAP utilizes 4 ES9018C2M chips for uncompromising audio fidelity and is specifically tuned for anime enthusiasts.
The HiBy R4 x Evangelion is available now for pre-order from 9/15-9/20 for $299 and will include a free BA04 storage case. Following the pre-order period, it will be sold for a US MAP of $319. For more information and to purchase, visit .
About HiBy
Since its founding in 2011, HiBy has established itself as a leading authority in the portable audio industry. HiBy specializes in the research, development, and sales of top-quality portable audio products, and operates via two subsidiary brands: HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.
