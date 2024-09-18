Raízen Power Refocuses: Selling Small Renewable Plants To Boost Customer Services

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen Power, a division of Raízen, has announced plans to sell its small-scale distributed generation across Brazil.



This strategic move aims to refocus on customer service and the of new consumers in the sector.



The company currently operates 87 small-scale plants using solar, small hydroelectric, and biogas sources in 14 Brazilia states. These facilities have a total capacity of 177 megawatts, generating 48 gigawatt-hours monthly.



Raízen's divestment plan began in April with the sale of 31 solar plants to Élis Energia for R$ 700 million. The transaction will be completed by December 2025, with funds received as projects are transferred.



CEO Frederico Saliba emphasizes that distributed generation is crucial for expanding their customer base. He states that Raízen's focus is on growing its client portfolio across all segments, including distributed generation.







The distributed generation sector is undergoing consolidation, with major players acquiring assets and consumer-focused companies gaining ground. Raízen's client base has grown from 30,000 in June 2023 to over 110,000 currently.



In the last fiscal year, Raízen Power made significant progress. The company negotiated about 3 GW in the free market. It also doubled its distributed generation plants to 67.



Additionally, Raízen Power facilitated over 120,000 electric vehicle recharges through the Shell Recharge network. Ricardo Mussa, Raízen's president, had previously hinted at this shift.



He emphasized the company's focus on providing the best options to customers rather than electricity generation itself. By selling its small-scale plants, Raízen Power is not abandoning the distributed generation segment.



Instead, it plans to offer renewable energy through partners operating these plants. This aligns with its goal of enhancing customer service and expanding its consumer base.

