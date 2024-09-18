Titans Unite: Microsoft And Blackrock’S $30 Billion A.I. Infrastructure Venture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a groundbreaking move, Microsoft and BlackRock have joined forces to launch a $30 billion fund focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure.



This ambitious venture aims to address the growing demand for AI-powered technologies by constructing data centers and projects.



BlackRock's newly acquired Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will spearhead this initiative, marking one of Wall Street's largest investment to date.



The fund has also secured partnerships with Abu Dhabi-backed MGX and advisory support from chip manufacturer Nvidia. The investment vehicle seeks to tackle the immense energy and digital infrastructure requirements of AI products.



With AI's computational power demanding significantly more energy than previous technological innovations, existing infrastructure faces severe capacity constraints.







The fund's strategy involves raising up to $30 billion in capital investments, which will support an additional $70 billion in debt financing.



This move represents GIP's first major fund since agreeing to BlackRock's $12.5 billion acquisition earlier this year.



Larry Fink, BlackRock 's CEO, emphasized the long-term investment potential in AI infrastructure. He stated that mobilizing private capital for AI infrastructure would unlock a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.



This aligns with BlackRock's focus on the energy sector as a key growth area. Microsoft's involvement in the fund follows its recent $10 billion commitment to renewable electricity projects with Brookfield Asset Management.



In addition, the tech giant aims to match 100% of its energy consumption with zero-carbon energy purchases by 2030.

Microsoft's Green Energy Commitment

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, highlighted the importance of capital investment in accelerating AI infrastructure development. He described the fund as a crucial step towards meeting the country's and the world's AI needs.



The fund's creation reflects the rapidly growing demand for AI and cloud computing energy resources. The International Energy Agency projects global electricity consumption by data centers to exceed 1,000 terawatt hours by 2026.



Jensen Huang, Nvidia 's founder, emphasized the increasing need for AI infrastructure in driving the next industrial revolution.



This sentiment is echoed by recent data showing a surge in electricity demand in the US. As AI continues to reshape industries, this collaboration between tech and finance giants is a significant step.



It signals the building of the infrastructure necessary for the AI-driven future. The fund's success could pave the way for similar initiatives in the coming years.

