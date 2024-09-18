Brazil’S Oil Exports Surge, Masking Trade Balance Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's oil sector has become a pivotal force in the country's trade balance. Surging exports have offset declining surpluses in other sectors, highlighting Brazil's growing prominence in the global oil market.



In 2024, oil and its derivatives accounted for 37.5% of Brazil's $54.1 billion trade surplus. This marks a significant increase from previous years, according to data from FGV Ibre's foreign trade indicator.



The trend has been consistent since 2017. Lia Valls, a professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, predicts this trend will continue.



Reduced soybean harvests have led to decreased agricultural exports, further amplifying oil's impact on the trade balance.



The surge in oil exports is primarily volume-driven. Crude oil shipments, representing 78.6% of petroleum-related export revenue, increased by 21.1% compared to 2023.







Overall, petroleum and derivative exports rose by 18.8%, reaching $40.2 billion by August 2024. Bruno Cordeiro, an analyst at StoneX , points to Brazil's refining capacity as a key factor.

Brazil's Oil Export Surge and Future Outlook

The country's refining capabilities have not kept pace with production growth, creating an export surplus. Experts predict a slight deceleration in the petroleum trade surplus for the second half of 2024 due to a higher comparison base.



However, Welber Barral, a former Foreign Trade Secretary, notes that Brazil is becoming a significant player in the global oil market.



The Energy Research Company (EPE) projects Brazil's oil production to reach 5 million barrels per day by 2029. This aligns with international expectations for Brazil's expanding production.



However, the energy transition looms on the horizon. Analysts predict peak oil demand by the end of this decade, after which alternative fuels are expected to gradually replace petroleum derivatives.



As Brazil's oil exports continue to rise, they increasingly shape the country's economic landscape, underscoring the complex balance between economic growth and environmental considerations in the global energy market.

