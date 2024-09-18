Better Outcomes 2024 Kicks Off Today: Shaping The Future Of Home-Based Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the opening of Better Outcomes 2024, the premier home-based care hosted by AlayaCare in Niagara Falls. The event, running from September 18-20, brings together healthcare innovators, leaders, and experts from across the U.S. and Canada to discuss, learn, and shape the future of home-based care.



The conference is officially sold out, and attendees are set to experience over 30 insightful sessions and workshops designed to address the challenges of today and demands of tomorrow. Speakers will address hot industry topics such as the use of AI in home-based care, how to keep organizations safe from cyber-attacks, what digital evolution means for the industry, employee retention, and more.

Day One Highlights:

Keynote Speech: Dr. Abdul Shaikh, Global Leader for Population Health at Amazon Web Services (AWS), will open the conference with insights into the impact of cloud technology on population health and how it can drive transformative change in home-based care.

Breakout Sessions: Attendees can participate in a series of breakout sessions that explore actionable strategies to improve business efficiency, enhance patient care, and adopt innovative healthcare technologies.

Networking Opportunities: The day will also offer numerous networking sessions, providing attendees with the chance to connect with peers, industry leaders, and solution providers.

Upcoming Highlights:

Keynote from Naom Monari: Naom Monari, Founder and CEO of BenaCare, will share her experiences on delivering healthcare to underserved communities in Kenya, offering valuable lessons in accessibility and innovation.

Frontline Heroes Session: A special panel featuring frontline caregivers will shine a spotlight on the critical role they play and the unique challenges they face.

The Future of Home-Based Care

Better Outcomes 2024 is a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to explore the latest advancements in home-based care. The focus on AI-driven solutions, data-driven decision making, and caregiver empowerment is set to transform how care is delivered and improve patient outcomes.

A special thank you goes to the top-level sponsors of Better Outcomes 2024, whose support has been instrumental in making this event possible. This year's sponsors include Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global leader in cloud computing services that empowers healthcare organizations to innovate and scale; Nevvon, a leading provider of e-training solutions for caregivers; Caribou Rewards, a platform dedicated to employee recognition and engagement; FrontStream Payments, an innovative payment solution that supports nonprofit and healthcare organizations; and Checked In Care, a platform that supercharges your AlayaCare patient, family, and employee experience. Their commitment to advancing home-based care is helping to drive the innovations and discussions shaping the future of the industry. For a full list of sponsors, please visit our sponsor page.

For more information about Better Outcomes, visit our website or contact Steph Davidson to arrange an interview with any of our featured attendees.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

