Representatives of HITECH and Miawodo signing the partnership agreement in Lomé

Program beneficiaries

Program beneficiary

Program beneficiary

Boosting Economic Activities in the Central Region of Togo: HITECH from the Chagoury Group and Miawodo at the Heart of Local Community Development

The rehabilitation project of National Road 14, connecting Sokodé, Tchamba, Kambolé, and the Benin border, marks a significant milestone for the central region. HITECH , a company of the Chagoury Group , in partnership with the Miawodo association, is committed to empowering local communities by offering training for professional integration or the development of socio-economic activities while facilitating access to subsidized micro-loans guaranteed by HITECH.Boosting Economic Activities Along the Sokodé-Kambolé Section (RN14) in the Central Region of Togo: HITECH from the Chagoury Group and Miawodo at the Heart of Local Community DevelopmentIn collaboration with Miawodo, an NGO specializing in entrepreneurial support, HITECH has implemented a program aimed at strengthening local economic activities. This support is provided through training, personalized guidance, and access to micro-loans, all aimed at boosting businesses and encouraging economic growth.To date, 207 beneficiaries across four cohorts have already benefited from the program, a number expected to grow as the RN14 rehabilitation project progresses.Fruitful Partnership and Promising ResultsThe partnership with Miawodo, affiliated with the NGO Entrepreneurs du Monde, has enabled the launch of comprehensive business management training for beneficiaries. The first two cohorts have already shown remarkable results. The first cohort, consisting of 60 beneficiaries, received in-depth training in financial management, entrepreneurial development, and business planning. Testimonials highlight the positive impact of this support:"Thanks to the training I received, I was able to improve the management of my business and increase my revenue by 40%," says Ahmed, a beneficiary of the first cohort."The financial support and advice helped me stabilize and grow my business."The results have been significant: an average 37% increase in revenue was recorded among the beneficiaries of this cohort. In addition, key skills were acquired, and best management practices were adopted.The second cohort, comprising 40 beneficiaries, is currently undergoing training, with a focus on validating business plans and accessing loans through the partnership with the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives of Togo (FUCEC-TOGO).Future Outlook and Continued CommitmentThe positive results from the first cohorts demonstrate the effectiveness of the support provided. To date, Miawodo has facilitated the opening or reactivation of bank accounts for 87 beneficiaries and validated twelve business plans, enabling the release of the first loans.The support for the third and fourth cohorts, consisting of 71 and 36 people respectively, will begin in the coming weeks, promising to extend the recorded successes.This partnership between HITECH, Miawodo, and FUCEC-TOGO strongly demonstrates how effective collaboration can transform an infrastructure project into a real driver of sustainable development for local communities. It reaffirms the Chagoury Group's commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive future.

