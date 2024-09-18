Aurzen EAZZE D1 Pro Projector Unleashes The Next-Level Brightness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen, the immersive entertainment brand, brings what matters into focus . Following the remarkable success of the Aurzen

EAZZE D1

on Amazon, which garnered widespread acclaim for its performance and value, Aurzen is riding the wave with the launch of the EAZZE D1 Pro on and the Aurzen official website .

Crafted to elevate the immersive viewing experience to new heights, the EAZZE D1 Pro features authentic 350 ANSI lumens brightness and powerful dual 10W speakers powered by superior Dolby and the audio technology formerly known as dbx-tv, now renamed Total Sonics.

Aurzen EAZZE D1 Pro Projector

Pro on Brightness: Authentic 350 ANSI Lumens

The Aurzen EAZZE D1 Pro boasts its authentic 350 ANSI lumens brightness. In today's market, many projector brands tend to inflate their brightness specifications, often leaving consumers disappointed when the actual performance does not match the advertised claims. This results in a gap between the investment made and the experience delivered. Aurzen takes a different approach, grounded in honesty and precision. The brightness level of the EAZZE D1 Pro isn't overstated-what is advertised is exactly what you will experience. With Aurzen, users can trust that the product's performance will align with their expectations, ensuring that the investment is truly worthwhile.

With authentic 350 ANSI lumens, the EAZZE D1 Pro delivers a bright, clear picture without requiring complete darkness, whether users are watching a movie in the living room with some ambient light or hosting an outdoor gathering at sunset.

Pro on Sound: Dolby Audio, dbx-tv, and 2x10W Speakers

Equally as critical as visuals in delivering an immersive experience, the D1 Pro excels in audio performance with dual stereo 2x10W speakers, enhanced by Dolby Audio and dbx-tv (Total Sonics) technology, transforming any viewing space into a dynamic audio-visual arena.

Dolby Audio provides an expansive soundstage with clear, nuanced audio that captures every detail from the whispering winds to roaring crowds, ensuring dialogue, music, and effects are heard with incredible clarity and depth.

Notably, the D1 Pro is the world's first projector to integrate Total Sonics audio processing, an innovation typically reserved for high-end televisions. The Total Sonics offers finely tuned audio enhancements that boost volume, bass, and treble, creating a balanced, immersive soundscape. This advanced technology includes three distinct sound processes (Total Sonics, Total Volume, and Total Surround) which can be applied depending on the specific viewing scenario:

Total Sonics Mode : Ideal for watching all types of programs and under nearly all circumstances, it enhances overall sound quality, extending highs and lows and providing a rich and well balanced viewing experience.

Total Volume Mode : Designed to eliminate disruptive volume spikes, this technology evens out the audio level to make quiet dialogue clearer, limit the volume of loud noises, and tame loud commercials. It's perfect for nighttime TV watching to avoid disturbing others.

Total Surround Mode : This technology creates a virtual surround-sound experience, ideal for movies and music, while maintaining a perfect balance between dialogue and effects.

Pro on Control: Infrared and Bluetooth Remote

The EAZZE D1 Pro features both infrared and Bluetooth modules to provide more freedom in room layout and seating arrangements. Unlike traditional infrared (IR) remotes, which require a direct line of sight, the Bluetooth remote allows users to control the projector from any angle or even from other rooms. This flexibility makes it far more convenient to use, especially in larger spaces or multi-angle setups. A simple click on the Bluetooth remote is all it takes to dive into a world of entertainment, no matter where they're seated in a living room. Users can instantly access their favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, without navigating through multiple menus.

Pro on Streaming: Built-in Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and More

The EAZZE D1 Pro comes with pre-installed official apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. This seamless integration eliminates the need for users to purchase or plug in extra devices. Thanks to the official licensed apps, the projector offers better streaming quality at faster loading times and more stable performance, reducing buffering or connection issues. By providing direct access to the world's most popular streaming platforms, users have endless entertainment options at their fingertips, ranging from movies and TV shows to YouTube videos. This wide content variety ensures that the projector caters to a diverse set of entertainment preferences.

Pro on Alignment: Auto Focus and Auto Keystone

Aurzen's commitment to immersion and versatility is further highlighted by the screen auto assist features of the D1 Pro to get a perfect TV display in seconds. These include Auto Focus for crystal-clear images, Auto Keystone for flawless screen correction, Intelligent Screen Alignment for precise projection fitting, and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance to ensure uninterrupted viewing by detecting and avoiding obstacles. The screen auto-assist feature simplifies the setup process and, in the meantime, maintains the perfect and clear display during viewing, which ensures that users won't be interrupted when they totally immerse in the movies or TV shows. The perfection goes further on portable use. The projector instantly adapts to its environment, delivering a flawless picture every time, whether setting it up indoors or outdoors, for events, or in different rooms.

A Quick Comparison:EAZZE D1 Pro vs. EAZZE D1

The EAZZE D1 Pro distinguishes itself with its 350 ANSI lumens brightness, dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio and dbx-tv (Total Sonics), and an IR + Bluetooth remote control, making it the perfect choice for outdoor movie parties with ambient light and indoor well-lit environments. Its brightness and sound quality make it ideal for a range of activities, from daytime viewing in living rooms to gaming and movie nights in small theaters. Despite its advanced features, the D1 Pro offers exceptional value with only a modest price increase over the EAZZE D1.

In contrast, the EAZZE D1 delivers excellent performance at a budget-friendly price, offering 200 ANSI lumens, dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio, and an IR remote. It's perfect for those looking to bring the cinema home on a budget. the D1 packs in all the smart features, ideal for cozy movie marathons in dorm rooms, family bonding nights, or even casual gaming setups, It's the go-to choice for anyone seeking an affordable yet feature-rich projector for creating memorable entertainment experiences in smaller, darker spaces.

Both models feature built-in, officially licensed Netflix content and screen auto-assist features, providing a convenient and straightforward streaming experience with either option. While the EAZZE D1 Pro offers enhanced performance, the EAZZE D1 provides a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing essential features.

Availability

The Aurzen EAZZE D1 Pro projector is available for purchase at Amazon and the Aurzen official website on September 18, 2024.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is the entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus.

In a world filled with endless distractions, Aurzen stands out by focusing on what truly matters. Founded with a vision to create a world where important things are always in focus, we are dedicated to designing products that bring people closer together.

Our slogan, "Focus on the Good Stuff," is more than just words; it's a guiding principle that drives everything we do. We believe life's most precious moments deserve to be experienced in their fullest, most immersive form. That's why our products are crafted to deliver unparalleled immersion, versatility, and connection.

SOURCE Aurzen Official

