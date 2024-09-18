Analyst claims American censorship is clue of decline

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT, Iranian professor Seyed Mohammed Marandi commented on the growing trend of censorship in the United States, particularly in relation to the decision by tech giant Meta to ban RT and other Russian news outlets. Marandi, who teaches at Tehran University, views these actions as indicative of the declining power of the United States and its allies on the global stage.



Marandi asserted that major social platforms, which are largely controlled by American interests, act as extensions of the state. He contended that Meta’s decision to limit Russian media access should be interpreted as a move orchestrated by Washington rather than a purely corporate decision. “These companies are effectively arms of the state,” he remarked, highlighting how governmental influence permeates social media regulation.



Historically, the United States has permitted a wider range of dissenting opinions in its press. However, Marandi noted a significant shift toward silencing these voices, with tactics such as shadow banning becoming more prevalent. He predicts that as Western influence continues to wane, this increasing intolerance toward dissent will only escalate.



Marandi also proposed that BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) should adopt similar strategies in the realm of social media as they have in international commerce. He suggested that they create independent financial mechanisms to counter reliance on the United States dollar. “If the regime in Washington wants to control platforms like X or Facebook, that’s fine,” he said, emphasizing that this should not prevent individuals in countries like Iran, Russia, or China from freely expressing their opinions or connecting with one another.



This perspective raises important questions about the role of social media in global communication and the potential for emerging economies to assert their own narratives in an increasingly interconnected world. As censorship concerns mount, the discussion around the implications for free speech and international discourse becomes ever more critical.

