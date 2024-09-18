(MENAFN) The Ukrainian military has confirmed that Ryan Wesley Routh, the American man accused of attempting to assassinate presidential candidate Donald Trump, had previously reached out to them during his visit to Kiev. However, officials emphasized that his proposals were rejected due to their unrealistic nature.



Routh, 58, was arrested on Sunday at International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, after being spotted by the United States Secret Service. His social posts and a self-published book indicated claims of involvement with the Ukrainian military, raising alarms about his intentions.



On Monday, the Ukrainian Land Forces Command confirmed to CNN that Routh had indeed been in contact with them. Military spokesman Aleksandr Shaguri characterized Routh's ideas as “delusional,” stating that the offers he made were not taken seriously. “He was offering us large numbers of recruits from different countries, but it was obvious to us his offers were not realistic,” Shaguri explained. “We didn’t even answer; there was nothing to respond to. He was never part of the Legion and didn’t cooperate with us in any way.”



Routh's history of “delusional ideas” was also highlighted by Shaguri. During the summer of 2022, Routh traveled to Ukraine and engaged in multiple interviews with Western media, where he portrayed himself as a liaison to the Ukrainian government. He expressed intentions to recruit pro-United States fighters from Afghanistan to support Ukraine's military efforts. In one interview, Routh claimed he was recruiting individuals for the International Legion of Ukraine.



Remus Cernea, a journalist for Newsweek Romania who interviewed Routh during that time, initially viewed him as “an idealistic, innocent, genuine person, without any murderous instinct.” This perspective, however, took a stark turn following Routh's recent actions, which have now brought him into the spotlight as a suspect in a serious criminal case.



The confirmation of Routh's interactions with Ukrainian authorities adds a complex layer to his narrative, illustrating how his misguided aspirations to assist Ukraine ultimately culminated in a troubling attempt to harm a prominent political figure in the United States As investigations continue, the implications of Routh's actions resonate on both sides of the Atlantic, raising questions about the motivations behind such violent intentions and the broader context of international involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

