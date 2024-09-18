Bitcoin Dominance Hits 5-Year High, Signaling Potential Mega Rally

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

FILE: Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

has achieved a significant milestone, with its dominance level closing at 57.68%, the highest since April 2019. Historically, this level has sparked a prolonged uptrend in Bitcoin's dominance.

Currently trading at $59,179, Bitcoin's recent breakout has led to speculation about a potential rally. As reported by Amb News, many are watching to see if the price will continue to climb.

Technical indicators like Bitcoin's RSI at 51 and its proximity to the upper Bollinger Band suggest possible upward price volatility, signaling a potential rally.

If Bitcoin breaks above the $59,000 mark with strong volume, it could further expand its market dominance and fuel additional price growth.

Bitcoin's exchange reserves remain stable, with only a minor 0.04% increase over the last 24 hours, indicating limited short-term selling pressure and long-term holder confidence.

Bitcoin's network activity is robust, with over 8.4 million active addresses and a 0.83% increase in transactions, highlighting strong network fundamentals supporting its dominance.

The 60-day MVRV ratio, currently at -1.81%, signals potential undervaluation, presenting a buying opportunity for investors anticipating a market correction.

As Bitcoin's dominance rises, key resistance levels and network activity will be crucial in determining whether it can lead the market into another bull run.

With strong on-chain fundamentals and increasing dominance, Bitcoin may be gearing up for a rally. However, continued momentum and market conditions will be key to confirming this potential trend.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram