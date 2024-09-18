Italy To Deliver Second SAMP/T Battery To Ukraine By September End
9/18/2024 5:17:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive the second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system from Italy by the end of this month.
That's according to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto, Ukrinform reports citing RAI News.
"By the end of this month, the new SAMP/T system will be delivered to Ukraine, and we know how much every minute of delay costs," Crosetto said in his closing speech at the European Air and Missile Defense Trade Conference.
Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the Italian Ministry of Defense was currently preparing to send the second SAMP/T air defense system to protect the Ukrainian population from Russian attacks.
As reported, the SAMP/T system, also known as MAMBA, produced jointly by France and Italy, is capable of tracking dozens of air targets and hitting 10 of them simultaneously. This is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Italy and France jointly handed over the first SAMP/T system to Ukraine back in 2023.
