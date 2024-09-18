12Th International Caspian Energy Forum Commenced In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 12th International Caspian energy Forum has officially
kicked off in Baku, organized by the Caspian Energy Club. The forum
brings together key figures from Azerbaijan's energy sector and
international companies to discuss vital topics surrounding the
region's energy landscape, Azernews reports.
Among the notable speakers are Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's
Deputy Minister of Energy, Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, and Javid Abdullayev, Head of the
State Agency for renewable Energy Sources. Representatives from
companies such as Masdar, Acwa Power, and SOCAR are also
contributing to the discussions.
During the event Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC Emil
Mammadov highlighted that Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and China are
discussing increasing the number of railway services to Europe.
"You know that for the past year we have been engaged in the
maintenance issues of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) corridor. We have
completed the work, focusing on the main operational and
maintenance aspects, and the main link has been restored, which
will operate from June 2024. Thanks to this, the transmission
capacity of the line has increased from 1 million tons to 5 million
tons," he noted.
According to him, currently, BTK is the shortest and most
convenient route for cargo transportation from Central Asian
countries to Europe or Africa. "In terms of the connections between
Azerbaijan and the Central Asian region of Turkey, this is the
shortest land route, which enables not only traditional cargo
transportation, but also continental rail supply. Also, we are
discussing with our Chinese partners to increase the number of rail
routes to Europe so that this will create an additional opportunity
for China to enter the European market," he added.
In his online address to the forum participants, European Union
Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement, Olivér
Várhelyi, confirmed the EU's commitment: "The European Union will
provide financial and technical support to the implementation of
'green' energy corridor projects from the South Caucasus and
Central Asia."
He emphasized the importance of these regions in implementing
the energy and transport corridors that are crucial for the EU:
"The European Union will provide financial and technical support to
the implementation of 'green' energy corridor projects from these
regions, and at the same time, it will support the development of
the Middle Corridor within the framework of the European Union's
TEN-T strategy."
Várhelyi also stressed the importance of increasing Azerbaijan's
gas supply to Europe, in light of declining supplies from Russia,
and shared his high expectations for the upcoming COP29 summit in
Baku, noting that "this climate summit will help to make progress
on clean and renewable energy projects."
It's noteworthy that last year Tbilisi (Georgia) hosted the 11th
Caspian Energy Investment Forum on February 20, 2023, jointly
organized by the Caspian Energy Club and Caspian Energy Georgia.
The official support for the event was provided by the embassies of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia and Georgia in Azerbaijan.
Assistant Tour was the golden sponsor of the forum.
