Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chilean Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Wednesday a cable to Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the President wellness and Chile and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.