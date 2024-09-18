Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chilean Pres. On Nat'l Day
9/18/2024 5:12:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable to Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President wellness and Chile and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
