Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday, September 18, highlights include the and Copa Libertadores matches.



Among them is the much-anticipated clash between Botafogo and São Paulo for the Copa Libertadores .



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Sudamericana, Brasileirão Série B, MLS, and the U-20 Women's World Cup.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today

Champions League







1:45 PM - Sparta Prague vs RB Salzburg - Space and Max



1:45 PM - Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Manchester City vs Inter Milan - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona - Max



4:00 PM - Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund - Space and Max

4:00 PM - Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava - Max







7:00 PM - Fluminense vs Atlético-MG - Paramount+

9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Globo, ESPN, Disney+, Globoplay, and ge







7:00 PM - Sport vs Goiás - SporTV and Premiere



7:30 PM - Vila Nova vs Chapecoense - Canal GOAT and Premiere



9:00 PM - Amazonas vs Operário - Canal GOAT and Premiere



9:30 PM - América-MG vs Paysandu - SporTV 2 and Premiere

9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





9:30 PM - Lanús vs Independiente Medellín - Paramount+







6:30 PM - USA U-20 (women) vs North Korea U-20 (women) - FIFA+

10:00 PM - Japan U-20 (women) vs Netherlands U-20 (women) - SporTV and FIFA+







3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+





8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+





