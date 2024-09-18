Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
9/18/2024 5:00:09 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday, September 18, football highlights include the Champions League and Copa Libertadores matches.
Among them is the much-anticipated clash between Botafogo and São Paulo for the Copa Libertadores .
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Sudamericana, Brasileirão Série B, MLS, and the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
Champions League
1:45 PM - Sparta Prague vs RB Salzburg - Space and Max
1:45 PM - Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Manchester City vs Inter Milan - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona - Max
4:00 PM - Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava - Max
Copa Libertadores
7:00 PM - Fluminense vs Atlético-MG - Paramount+
9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Globo, ESPN, Disney+, Globoplay, and ge
Brasileirão Série B
7:00 PM - Sport vs Goiás - SporTV and Premiere
7:30 PM - Vila Nova vs Chapecoense - Canal GOAT and Premiere
9:00 PM - Amazonas vs Operário - Canal GOAT and Premiere
9:30 PM - América-MG vs Paysandu - SporTV 2 and Premiere
9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Copa Sudamericana
9:30 PM - Lanús vs Independiente Medellín - Paramount+
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
6:30 PM - USA U-20 (women) vs North Korea U-20 (women) - FIFA+
10:00 PM - Japan U-20 (women) vs Netherlands U-20 (women) - SporTV and FIFA+
English League Cup
3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+
MLS
8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+
Where to Watch Botafogo vs São Paulo Live for Libertadores?
The Botafogo vs São Paulo game will be broadcast live on Globo, ESPN, Disney+, Globoplay, and ge at 9:30 PM.
What Time is Fluminense's Libertadores Game?
The Fluminense vs Atlético-MG game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ at 7:00 PM.
Which Channel Will Show Manchester City's Champions League Game?
The Manchester City vs Inter Milan game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.
Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo
9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Wednesday, September 18.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Wednesday, September 18.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Wednesday, September 18.
Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Cable TV?
Sportv
4:00 PM - Cruzeiro U-17 vs Santos U-17 - Brasileirão U-17
10:00 PM - Japan U-20 (women) vs Netherlands U-20 (women) - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
ESPN
3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - English League Cup
4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - English League Cup
9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores
TNT
1:45 PM - Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
4:00 PM - Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Champions League
Premiere
7:00 PM - Sport vs Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
7:30 PM - Vila Nova vs Chapecoense - Brasileirão Série B
9:00 PM - Amazonas vs Operário - Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - América-MG vs Paysandu - Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Ceará - Brasileirão Série B
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+
7:00 AM - Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale - Champions League Elite (Asia)
9:00 AM - Shanghai Port vs Johor Darul Ta'zim - Champions League Elite (Asia)
2:00 PM - Real Betis vs Getafe - LaLiga
2:00 PM - Samsunspor vs Basaksehir - Turkish Super League
3:00 PM - Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard - Dutch Eredivisie
3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - English League Cup
4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - English League Cup
9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores
Paramount+
7:00 PM - Fluminense vs Atlético-MG - Libertadores
9:30 PM - Lanús vs Independiente Medellín - Copa Sudamericana
Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - MLS
Globoplay
9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores
