Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/18/2024 5:00:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday, September 18, football highlights include the Champions League and Copa Libertadores matches.

Among them is the much-anticipated clash between Botafogo and São Paulo for the Copa Libertadores .

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Copa Sudamericana, Brasileirão Série B, MLS, and the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
Champions League


  • 1:45 PM - Sparta Prague vs RB Salzburg - Space and Max
  • 1:45 PM - Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Manchester City vs Inter Milan - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund - Space and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava - Max


Copa Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM - Fluminense vs Atlético-MG - Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Globo, ESPN, Disney+, Globoplay, and ge

Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:00 PM - Sport vs Goiás - SporTV and Premiere
  • 7:30 PM - Vila Nova vs Chapecoense - Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM - Amazonas vs Operário - Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - América-MG vs Paysandu - SporTV 2 and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Copa Sudamericana

  • 9:30 PM - Lanús vs Independiente Medellín - Paramount+

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

  • 6:30 PM - USA U-20 (women) vs North Korea U-20 (women) - FIFA+
  • 10:00 PM - Japan U-20 (women) vs Netherlands U-20 (women) - SporTV and FIFA+

English League Cup

  • 3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+

MLS

  • 8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+

Where to Watch Botafogo vs São Paulo Live for Libertadores?

  • The Botafogo vs São Paulo game will be broadcast live on Globo, ESPN, Disney+, Globoplay, and ge at 9:30 PM.

What Time is Fluminense's Libertadores Game?

  • The Fluminense vs Atlético-MG game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ at 7:00 PM.

Which Channel Will Show Manchester City's Champions League Game?

  • The Manchester City vs Inter Milan game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.

Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo

  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Wednesday, September 18.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Wednesday, September 18.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Wednesday, September 18.

Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Cable TV?
Sportv

  • 4:00 PM - Cruzeiro U-17 vs Santos U-17 - Brasileirão U-17
  • 10:00 PM - Japan U-20 (women) vs Netherlands U-20 (women) - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

ESPN

  • 3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - English League Cup
  • 4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - English League Cup
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores

TNT

  • 1:45 PM - Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Champions League

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Sport vs Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
  • 7:30 PM - Vila Nova vs Chapecoense - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:00 PM - Amazonas vs Operário - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:30 PM - América-MG vs Paysandu - Brasileirão Série B
  • 9:30 PM - Coritiba vs Ceará - Brasileirão Série B

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+

  • 7:00 AM - Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale - Champions League Elite (Asia)
  • 9:00 AM - Shanghai Port vs Johor Darul Ta'zim - Champions League Elite (Asia)
  • 2:00 PM - Real Betis vs Getafe - LaLiga
  • 2:00 PM - Samsunspor vs Basaksehir - Turkish Super League
  • 3:00 PM - Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard - Dutch Eredivisie
  • 3:45 PM - Brighton vs Wolves - English League Cup
  • 4:00 PM - Coventry City vs Tottenham - English League Cup
  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores

Paramount+

  • 7:00 PM - Fluminense vs Atlético-MG - Libertadores
  • 9:30 PM - Lanús vs Independiente Medellín - Copa Sudamericana

Apple TV+

  • 8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - MLS

Globoplay

  • 9:30 PM - Botafogo vs São Paulo - Copa Libertadores

