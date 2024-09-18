Trading In Rovsing A/S Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
Date
9/18/2024 4:46:01 AM
18 September 2024
Announcement no. 369
Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the purchase of 5.402 shares.
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...
