(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 September 2024

Announcement no. 369

Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the purchase of 5.402 shares.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...

Rov insiderkøb 170924 Announcement369_Manager's transaction