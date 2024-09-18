عربي


Trading In Rovsing A/S Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


9/18/2024 4:46:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 September 2024
Announcement no. 369

Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the purchase of 5.402 shares.

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...

