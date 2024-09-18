Jordan Condoles European Countries Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday expressed its solidarity with the and peoples of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia following the severe floods and unusual rains that hit these countries, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

Foreign spokesperson Sufian Qudah conveyed condolences to the affected nations, offered sympathy to the victims' families and wished the a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.

Eleven people have now died across eastern and central Europe as a result of the storm, several more are missing and millions have been evacuated from their homes.

Since Thursday, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall, AFP reported.