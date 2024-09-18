Today market analysis on behalf of Milad Azar Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) 17th September 2024



The GCC stock markets are currently experiencing a phase of caution as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut. This decision, expected on Wednesday, is crucial as it could significantly influence monetary policy decisions across the region.



In Saudi Arabia, the stock market remained flat today, pausing after a recent decline. The potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve is expected to positively impact market sentiment, as it may prompt the Saudi central bank to adopt similar measures to enhance business conditions. Additionally, oil prices continue to play a definitive role in market performance. Any potential recovery in the Saudi market will likely depend on a sustainable rebound in oil prices, which have recently fallen.



In the United Arab Emirates, stock markets were stable. The anticipated rate cut by the Fed is likely to be mirrored by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in its upcoming meeting. The Dubai stock market exhibited volatility, yet the overall outlook remains positive, supported by strong fundamentals and healthy economic growth. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi stock market rose for the third consecutive session, with Apex Investment leading as the top-performing stock. However, the market remains susceptible to fluctuations in oil prices.



The Qatari stock market experienced a decline today as investors exercised caution, engaging in profit-taking ahead of the Fed's rate decision. Similarly, the Egyptian stock market was flat with some volatility, reflecting the regional markets' cautious stance before the Fed meeting.





MENAFN18092024006667014463ID1108686346