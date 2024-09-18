Managed Print Services Market To Exhibit A Remarkable CAGR Of 10.3% By 2032 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managed Print Services Market

An increase in the adoption of big data solutions facilitates the growth in the global managed print services market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global managed print services size garnered $27.50 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $59.70 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.Enhanced information security, reduced operational cost, initiatives to lower wastage of plastic at workplaces, and increase in adoption of big data solutions facilitate the growth in the market. However, recurring costs and strategic agreements and partnerships restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in print security spending and rise in adoption of cloud MPS create new opportunities in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 268 Pages) at:The global managed print services market is consolidated due to presence of several international as well as regional vendors. There is intense competition among managed print services companies in terms of pricing, user-friendly interface, value-added benefits, and service portfolio. The focus of the players to enhance their product portfolio is expected to further intensify the level of competition among the players in the managed print services market. Some of the major key players profiled in the report include Xerox, HP Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Inc., Kyocera Document Solutions, Sharp Electronics, Toshiba, and ARC Document Solutions. These players have adopted various strategies to enhance their product & service offerings and increase their market penetration.Based on type, the device management segment held the major market share in 2017, contributing for nearly more than one-third of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominating position throughout during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of these solutions for enhancing the network performance for printing devices, optimizing the efficiency, and control of costs. However, document imaging market is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in demand for big data management and analytics in organizations.Based on deployment mode, the hybrid cloud segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to demand for cloud-based MPS to lower the cost of printing and shift towards novel solutions to support mobility, improve security, and make efficient business workflows. The research also analyzes the on-premise deployment model.For Report Customization:North America contributed more than two-fifth of the total share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of leading manufacturers, supportive government regulations, and increase in number of startups in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in retail & consumer goods startups in nations such as China, India, and Japan.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Xerox, HP Inc., Toshiba, Lexmark International, Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Sharp Electronics, Kyocera Document Solutions, and ARC Document Solutions.The device management segment dominated the overall managed print services market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of these solutions to optimize the performance of network printing devices and to maximize efficiency and take control of costs. Also, it allows network users to share devices more effectively when printing and also help system administrators to achieve enhanced device management efficiency with the benefit of integrated, centralized control. However, document imaging is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for image capture for big data handing and analytics in many organizations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: /purchase-optionsFurthermore, North America dominated the overall managed print services market size in 2017, due to the presence of leading printer/copier manufacturers, favorable government regulations, and rise in number of startups in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to continuous rise in the retail & consumer goods startups across the countries such as India, China, and Japan.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.